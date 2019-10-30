New Delhi: A day after a massive war of words broke out between allies — the BJP and the Shiv Sena — in Maharashtra over power-sharing in the new government, all eyes are on the key meetings to be held by BJP and NCP today. The BJP on Tuesday named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party’s vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as central observers for its Maharashtra legislative party meeting to be held today. Incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party amid demand by its ally Shiv Sena for the top post on a rotational basis, reported PTI.

On the other hand, NCP is set to convene a key meeting of its newly elected MLAs today to deliberate on the current political scenario of the state. It may also be decided who should lead the party in the Assembly as now NCP, which surpassed the Congress in the recent elections, is set to be the key opposition in the assembly.

On Tuesday, incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that there was no 50:50 agreement between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. This claim ensued acrimonious bickering between the BJP and Shiv Sena as the latter claimed that the BJP had earlier agreed on the condition of making the CM post rotational: 2.5 years with the BJP and the Sena each. The BJP-Shiv Sena meeting stood cancelled though BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said that party chief Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will finalise the contours of the 50:50 formula, hinting that all is well between the allies.

Meanwhile, a TOI report suggests that despite the bickering, Devendra Fadnavis could take the oath by this week — on Thursday or Friday. After being elected as the leader of the legislature party, he may approach the governor to stake claim to the government.

(With Agency Inputs)