New Delhi: As the ongoing Maharashtra logjam looks all set to end with the Congress, NCP and Sena spelling out their alliance conditions, according to reports, the CM post is likely to go to Sena for the first time and the only contender who has support from all sides is Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Before the state went to the polls, there were clamours for Aaditya Thackeray for the top post. But now as the NCP and the Congress are on board, Uddhav Thackeray seems to be the unanimous choice.

The 59-year-old politician, in his earlier days, was known as a reluctant politician in contrast to his firebrand father Bal Thackeray and cousin, MNS chief, Raj Thackeray. Uddhav, like his father, started his career as a cartoonist and in 1989 when Sena started Saamana, he played a significant role. His ascent took time and the breaking away of the MNS.

The severance of BJP-Sena’s 35 years of an alliance made one thing clear that Shiv Sena doesn’t want to compromise on the CM post. So when Sena, Congress and NCP started discussing, there was no room for an NCP or a Congress CM, though there are senior figures like Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Sharad Pawar. According to reports, to these senior figures, Aaditya is too junior to handle this job.

Uddhav also did something unthinkable for this alliance to work: broke away from the BJP despite their ideological bonhomie, agreed to soften Sena’s Hindutva stance to accommodate the Congress.

“I had promised Balasaheb that I will make a Shiv Sainik chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil this promise,” Uddhav had said while the power tussle was going on between the BJP and the Sena.

Even during that bickering, Sena MP Sanjay Raut was portrayed as the hardliner attacking the BJP vociferously, while Uddhav in his attack to BJP maintained civility.

But despite NCP, Congress backing, Uddhav may not want to be the CM, according to insiders. In that case, Subhash Desai or Arvind Sawant will be considered as front runners.