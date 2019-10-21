New Delhi: All eyes will be set on exit polls as the single-phase Assembly elections in two states — Maharashtra, Haryana will conclude at 6 PM. The embargo on exit polls will be lifted at 6.30 pm, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a complete ban on post-poll prediction telecast during the Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and by-elections to 51 Assembly constituencies of 17 states. (Overall coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

“As per the provisions of Section 126A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (in short R.P. Act, 1951), there shall be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period notified by the EC”, the poll panel had said in a notification sent to the media houses ahead of the crucial elections. (Assembly Elections 2019 : Live TV)

However, once the polling will conclude, various national pollsters including ABP-C-Voter, Today’s Chanakya, NewsX-Neta, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis My India, CNX, VMR will release their predictions.

How exit polls are conducted?

A post-voting poll conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote is known as an exit poll. It aims at predicting the result based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organisations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls.

How an exit poll is different from an opinion poll?

An opinion poll is conducted to ascertain the public opinion before voting, while an exit poll happens right after polling. Opinion poll asks the voters, whom they have planned to vote but an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.

How reliable are they (exit polls)?

Time and again, these exit polls have proved wrong. At several instances, they have had predicted the verdict of an election incorrectly. In 2004 Lok Sabha elections, exit polls had wrongly predicted majority for BJP-led NDA coalition. In 2009, they had predicted defeat for Congress-led UPA. However, in 2014 most of the exit polls were right as they had predicted an absolute majority (300+) for BJP. Today’s Chanakya had projected 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Watch LIVE streaming of exit polls on Zee News

Zee News will come up with exit poll results of Assembly and by elections that will give a clear picture of what the people have decided.

The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.

One can also watch Zee 24 Taas for exit poll result of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. The Live streaming of Zee 24 Taas is available here https://zeenews.india.com/marathi/live.

For Haryana Assembly elections 2019, one can watch Zee Punjab Haryana. The Live streaming of Zee Punjab Haryana is available here.