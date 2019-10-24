New Delhi: All eyes are now set on the results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections 2019, which will be declared on Thursday. Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements for smooth and peaceful vote counting in both the states, elections for which took place in single phase on October 21, Monday. The counting of votes for the Assembly will commence at 8 AM and by 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the two states.

Reports claimed that heavy police deployment has been made at various counting centers across the states and the counting process will be carried out under CCTV surveillance. The Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs used during the voting have been kept in strong rooms. To maintain transparency, the entire counting process will be video recorded.

More than 4000 candidates were in the fray for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra and 90 constituencies in Haryana. While Mahrashtra saw a fierce battle between BJP-Sena, Congress-NCP combine, the 90 Vidhan Sabha seats in Haryana witnessed a neck and neck fight between BJP, Congress, INLD and Jannayak Janata Party leaders.

Star Candidates to Look Out For

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile in Haryana, CM Khattar, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, wrestler Babita Phogat, 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, TikTok sensation, Sonali Phogat are aming the the major candidates to look out for.

Exit Polls Predict Absolute Majority For Ruling BJP

While all the parties locked in the political battle had exuded confidence to form their government in the states with full majority, exit polls have predicted a landslide victory only for the ruling BJP. Of the total 6 exit polls conducted on October 21, four had predicted landslide victory for saffron alliance in Maharashtra with over 200 seats.

The ABP News-C Voter gave 204 seats to the BJP, 69 to the Congress and 15 seats to other parties.Regional channel TV9 Marathi also predicted 197 seats for the BJP-Sena alliance and 75 seats for the Congress, leaving 16 seats for others.

The Times Now’s exit poll gave 230 seats to BJP and 48 to Congress-NCP will manage with only 48 seats. As per the India Today-My Axis poll, the BJP-Shiv Sena is expected to get 181 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to get only 81 seats, while 26 seats went to the smaller parties.

The News 18-IPSOS exit poll gave a massive victory to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, giving it 243 seats. As per this exit poll, Congress-NCP has got 41 seats and just 4 seats went to others.

Similarly in Haryana, lotus is expected to bloom as most of the exit polls predicted the ruling BJP will return to power with a brute majority by winning 75 out of 90 seats.

However, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll result on Tuesday showed in the 90-member Haryana Assembly election, the BJP is likely to win 32-44 seats. In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had won 47 seats while the half-way mark in the Haryana Assembly is 45.

The Congress on the other hand is likely to win 30-42 seats. In last election, Congress won just 15 seats in the state.

If the results of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Haryana hold true today, Haryana will prove to be a tough challenge for the BJP and Congress, seeing a neck-and-neck fight.

Why the Polls Are Significant?

The election in both the states are significant for the ruling BJP as it is the first Vidhan Sabha Chunav (polls) after Modi retained power in the Lok Sabha elections, took place earlier this year. Besides, it is also the first assembly polls after the BJP-led government decided to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.