New Delhi: Chandrayaan-2, India’s ambitious moon mission, worth Rs 978-crore is all set to be launched on Monday at 2:43 PM from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.43 pm. . If the mission succeeds, India would be placed among the top four lunar pioneers, the others being the US, Russia and China.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was originally scheduled for flight at 2.51 AM on July 15. However, the flight was postponed after a technical snag was detected an hour prior to the rocket lift-off.

The launch countdown for Chandrayaan-2 began Sunday evening at 6.43 pm, tweeted space agency ISRO. “All preparatory work for Chandrayaan-2 launch completed. Technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial manoeuvres in days to come,”ISRO chairman K Sivan had informed yesterday.

The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan2 commenced today at 1843 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 1443 Hrs IST on July 22nd.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission, has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) & Rover (Pragyan). The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle.

Originally, it was scheduled to be launched after the 2008 Chandrayaan-1 mission, which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009. At that time, it was supposed to be a joint India-Russia mission. The planned mission was halted owing to the design flaws detected in the Russian lander and rover.