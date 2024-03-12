Home

All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Supports CAA, Says It Would Not Affect Muslims’ Position As Citizens

Lucknow: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, the president of All India Muslim Jamaat, supported the Citizenship Amendment Act shortly after it was implemented by the central government. He tried to ease Muslim concerns by stating that the legislation would not affect their position as citizens. He highlighted that the Indian government has enforced the CAA, which is an important law. This should have been finished much sooner, even though it’s better late than never and Muslims should not harbor any misconceptions regarding this amendment.

Request To Muslim Community

As per the reports of ANI, Maulana Shahabuddin said that Muslims have nothing to do with this law.”Prior to now, there was no law granting citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing religiously motivated crimes from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh,” he added.

“This law will not have any impact whatsoever on the communities of Indian Muslims. No Muslim will have their citizenship revoked by this law. It has been observed that there have been protests in the previous years; these were the result of miscommunications. Certain political figures sowed mistrust among Muslims… “All Indian Muslims ought to embrace the CAA,” he said.

Purpose Of Citizenship Amendment Act

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared explicitly in February that the purpose of the CAA was to grant citizenship, not to revoke anyone’s already obtained citizenship. Minorities in our nation are being incited, particularly the Muslim minority. Since the Act makes no mention of citizenship, CAA cannot take away someone’s citizenship.

“CAA is an act to provide citizenship to refugees who were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan,” Shah said.

Notification Regarding Release Of Guidelines

Days before the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, the Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the public about the guidelines of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The goal of the 2019 Parliament-passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was proposed by the Narendra Modi led BJP government, is to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who have been persecuted and who came to India before December 31, 2014, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

How To Apply For Citizenship Through CAA?

A web gateway has been made available for the submission of citizenship applications, which must be made entirely online.

After the CAA was approved by Parliament in December 2019 and the President signed it to make it an act, there were large-scale protests around the nation. The creation of the regulations that goes along with the CAA was required, even though it was postponed for more than four years.

Formulation and Development of Guidelines

In accordance with the parliamentary procedures manual, the government was required to either request an extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, or formulate the guidelines for any legislation within six months of the presidential assent.

The process of developing the regulations related to the Act has been ongoing since 2020, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been requesting continuances from the parliamentary committees on a regular basis.

Citizenship Act Of 1955; Key Details

More than hundred people died during the protests as a result of police action after the law was passed by Parliament. The Citizenship Act of 1955 has allowed more than thirty district magistrates and home secretaries in nine states to grant Indian citizenship to Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians, and immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan during the last two years.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ annual report for 2021–22, 1,414 members of non-Muslim minority communities who were born in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan between April 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021 received Indian citizenship by virtue of registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act of 1955 in nine states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

It is noteable that officials in West Bengal and Assam districts—two politically delicate areas when it comes to this issue—have not yet been given access to these powers of giving citizenship.

(With inputs from ANI)

