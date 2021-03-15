New Delhi: Good news for travel agencies, any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an “All India Tourist Authorization or Permit” through online mode from April 1, the central government announced a brand new scheme to promote tourism in India. As a result, tourist operators no longer have to take rounds of the government office and can simply apply for the permit online. Also Read - Singapore's Changi Airport Pics: Inside World's Best Airport With Largest Indoor Waterfall

The permit will be issued after relevant documents are submitted and fees deposited within 30 days of submission of such applications, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made the announcement on Sunday. Also Read - Maharashtra to Organize 20 Cultural Festivals to Boost Tourism

The rules are aimed to provide seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, after the government’s success of goods carriage vehicles under the National Permit Regime. Also Read - Bihar Govt Plans to Open 'Dhabas' on National & State Highways to Promote Tourism

Key Points:

1. The new set of rules, to be known as “All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2021” was published on Wednesday.

2. All existing permits will continue to be in force during their validity, the government said.

3. The scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorization or permit being granted, for a period of three months or its multiples thereof

4. The All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit will be valid for three years, at a time.

5. This provision keeps in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity.

6. A central database and fees of all such permits will be consolidated, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement, promotion of tourism, the Ministry said.