In its letter to the PM, AICWA said, “The entire film industry and cine workers have refused to resume work till there is a complete ban of Pakistani movie makers, artists, and trade partners.”

After Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to PM Modi demanding a ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats & bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people. pic.twitter.com/pKSO1tiVUC — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Tension between India and Pakistan has escalated since the former scrapped Article 370 and 35A. The AICWA statement says, “AICWA learns that after scrapping Article 370 and 35A, Pakistan has become vulnerable in feeding their perpetrators who were directly involved in provoking Kashmiris to create a non-cooperative movement against Indian government and policies.”

AICWA chief Suresh Gupta also praised Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this bold decision and wished them luck on behalf of the entire film industry and also 1.3 billion Indians.

On Thursday, Pakistan put a ban on Indian movies apart from suspending the Samjhauta Express.

Pakistan Prime Minister’s special assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan accepted the action was in retaliation to Indian government’s decision on Article 370.

Talking to media, she had said her government was making efforts to highlight the current Kashmir situation internationally. Besides films, all Indian cultural content has also been banned.

This is not the first time Pakistan has banned Indian films. Apart from refusing release of various Indian films regularly on grounds of censorship, Pakistan has been refusing release of Indian films – particularly Bollywood products – almost every time the political atmosphere between the two nations becomes tense.