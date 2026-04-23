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All Indian seafarers on ships targeted by Iranian forces safe: Modi government makes big statement as Strait of Hormuz crisis worsens

‘All Indian seafarers on ships targeted by Iranian forces safe’: Modi government makes big statement as Strait of Hormuz crisis worsens

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Modi government confirmed that all Indian seafarers aboard vessels targeted by Iranian forces are safe.

A ship crossing Hormuz (Photo from Al Jazeera)

Strait of Hormuz crisis update: In a big relief after India-bound ships which were attacked by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy of Iran on Wednesday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India has said that as many as 22 Indian seafarers on board the two foreign-flagged ships, which came under fire from Iran’s military in the Strait of Hormuz during the last 24 hours, are safe. Here are all details you need to know about the status of Indian seafarers who were on ships targeted by Iranian forces on Wednesday.

What Ministry of Ports, Shipping informed on Indian seafarers on ships targeted by Iranian forces?

According to an update issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday, Vessel Euphoria, a Panama-flagged container ship, had 21 Indian seafarers onboard, while Vessel Epaminondas, also a Panama-flagged container, has 1 Indian seafarer onboard.

Besides, all the other Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are also safe, the statement of the Ministry added.

What happened to Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima?

Meanwhile, the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima, which safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18, carrying 31 Indian seafarers, reached Mumbai on Wednesday, a report by IANS news agency said.

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Also read: ‘14 ships still in Persian Gulf’: Day after India-bound ship’s capture by Iran, MEA gives big statement on trouble near Strait of Hormuz

‘Well-being of Indian seafarers top priority’ confirms Modi government

The Ministry stated that it is continuing to work closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of seafarers and the smooth functioning of maritime operations. The government is treating the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers in the region as a top priority. Indian missions are providing full support, including coordinating with local authorities, offering consular assistance, and helping facilitate requests for return to India.

Also read: Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

The DG Shipping Control Room has received 7,403 calls and over 15,639 emails since it was activated. In the last 24 hours alone, it handled 161 calls and 320 emails.

Also read: ‘Not intentional’: Iran reacts after shots fired at Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has so far enabled the safe return of more than 2,680 Indian seafarers, including 65 repatriated in the past 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region. The statement also noted that port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.

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