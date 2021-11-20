Jaipur: Ahead of the proposed cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, all ministers in the state council on Friday tendered their resignations during a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A PCC meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow to hold further discussion on the matter.Also Read - Ananya Pandey Looks Picturesque in Manish Malhotra's Rose Gold Lehenga and Choker Style Ribbon Necklace

Ahead of the council meet, it was reported that several ministers would resign and the chief minister is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra after the meeting. As per reports, the oath-taking ceremony of the reshuffled cabinet is likely to be held on Sunday. Also Read - Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: Oath-taking Ceremony of New Ministers to be Held Tomorrow

#UPDATE | All ministers in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers tender their resignations. A PCC meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow. https://t.co/U8E7j1u5Vb — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have already offered their resignations in writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, Gehlot and AICC general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken as well as PCC chief Dotasra addressed a Kisan Vijay Diwas gathering. After that, Maken and Gehlot held a meeting at a hotel.

Maken arrived in Jaipur last night and told reporters about the resignation of the three ministers who desired to work for the party.

While Dotasra is the PCC chief, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma are in charge of the party’s affairs in Punjab and Gujarat respectively.

After their resignation, the strength of the Cabinet has reduced from 21 to 18. Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

The demand for a reshuffle in the cabinet had been growing for several months with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s camp demanding that his supporters be accommodated in the government.