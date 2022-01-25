New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day and said all must remain alert and continue the precautions against covid. “We must remain alert and not let our guard down against coronavirus and the precautions have to be continued,” President Kovind said.Also Read - Haryana Schools Likely To Be Reopened Soon For These Classes | Check Details Here

He further added that he is proud to say that all have shown an unmatched resolve against coronavirus. "Coronavirus pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind," President Kovind added.

The world has never been in so much need of help as now. It has been over 2 yrs now & humanity is still battling with coronavirus. Thousands of lives have been lost & the world economy has been reeling under the impact: President Kovind addresses nation on the eve of #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/R4EkQwkGBD — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Talking about Republic Day, he said that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form bedrock on which the Republic of the country stands. “Republic Day is an occasion to celebrate ‘our Indian-ness’,” President Kovind said in his address to nation.

President Kovind paid tribute to the soldiers and said, “Today, it is our soldiers and security personnel who carry on the legacy of national pride. In the unbearable cold of the Himalayas and in the excruciating heat of the desert, far away from their families, they continue to guard the motherland.”

“It is thanks to the constant vigil of the armed forces securing our borders and police personnel maintaining internal security within the country that their fellow citizens enjoy peaceful life. When a brave soldier dies on duty, the entire country feels sad,” he added.

President Kovind said that last month in an unfortunate accident, the nation lost one of the bravest commanders of the country – General Bipin Rawat – his wife and many brave soldiers. He added that the entire country was deeply saddened by the tragic loss.

“In the past year, our sportspersons also brought cheers as they made their mark at the Olympics. The self-confidence of these young champions inspires millions today,” President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2022.

Talking about pandemic, he said that the world has suffered from unprecedented misery, and surge after surge of new variants have been posing new crises. It has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind, he added.

“On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it,” President Kovind said.