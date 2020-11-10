New Delhi: Hinting at China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that respecting one another’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be a basic principle while enhancing connectivity. Also Read - Parsa Constituency Election Result LIVE: RJD's Chhote Lal Ray Leading With Over 9000 Votes

"India has strong cultural and historical ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries. India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity," PM Modi said.

Expressing regret, he said it is unfortunate that repeated attempts are being made to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues into the SCO agenda.

"It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit," PM Modi said.

“It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit,” PM Modi said.

Saying that India has always been resolute in working in sync with principles laid out in SCO charter, PM Modi said his country has always raised voice against terrorism, smuggling of illegal arms, drugs and money laundering.

Talking about coronavirus vaccine, PM Modi said as world’s largest vaccine producing country, India will use its capacity to help entire humanity in fighting the crisis.

“In this difficult time of unprecedented epidemic, India’s pharma industry sent essential medicines to over 150 nations,” he added.

At the virtual SCO summit, PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top leaders of the SCO member-states deliberated on a plethora of pressing issues, including ways to deal with adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and rising threat of terrorism.

This is for the first time Modi and Xi came face-to-face, albeit virtually, since the border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh in early May.

Prime Minister Modi has led the Indian delegation at the annual SCO summit since India became a full member in 2017.

However, India’s association with the organisation dates back to 2005 when it became an Observer State of the grouping. Since then, India has played a positive and constructive role in all areas of SCO activities with a special emphasis on cooperation in trade and economy, officials said.

In the summit held in Bishkek last year, PM Modi had given his vision for the SCO with the acronym HEALTH with H for health care cooperation, E for economic cooperation, A for alternative energy, L for literature and culture, T for terrorism free society and H for humanitarian cooperation.