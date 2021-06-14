New Delhi: What can be termed as another sign of the widening gaps in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra, the state Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said that his party will contest the upcoming assembly elections alone. “Congress will contest the Maharashtra Assembly Elections alone. I am ready to be the CM face if the high command decides, reports news agency ANI quoting Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. Also Read - Maharashtra Revises COVID Death Toll Data, Includes 2,288 Old Deaths in Fresh Spike

Patole also said that he is ready to be the chief ministerial face of the party if the Congress's top leadership decides so.

While speaking in Amravati, Patole said, "I am the Congress chief of state. So, I will give the point of view of my party. I don't know what he (Sharad Pawar) said but Congress has made it very clear that we will be going solo in all local body elections and assembly polls. Don't you want to see Nana Patole made CM?"

It is important to note that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday had said that the post of chief minister will remain with the Shiv Sena for the full five-year term, and it is “non-negotiable”. Talking to reporters in Nashik, Raut said, “Shiv Sena’s chief minister in MVA will continue for five years. It is a commitment and there is no sharing of the post. It is non-negotiable.”

Reacting to Nana Patole’s remarks that the Congress will be the largest party in the state after the 2024 assembly polls, Raut said there is a viral video on social media, in which it is said that Patole aspires to be a chief minister.

“There is no harm in aspiring for a post. There are several claimants in all parties. In the Congress, there are several leaders capable even of leading the country,” he said. Raut said the MVA is an alliance of three ideologically different parties.