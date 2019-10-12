New Delhi: India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said that India was one of the 35 States of 193 who have paid all dues to the intergovernmental organization.

“All paid. Only 35 States of 193 have paid all dues to @UN as of today…,” he said in a tweet. Further, Akbaruddin put out a list of other member countries who have “paid in full” to the world body. These names include that of Australia, Iceland, Norway, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Switzerland etc.

The UN may not reveal the names of countries who have faulted on payments, but the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Iran could be the main culprits.

As many as, 64 countries owe money to the UN.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had rung the warning bells stating that the United Nations was facing the worst cash crisis in nearly a decade as many member states have not cleared their dues.

Guterres said the UN “runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors”.

The last country to have paid up is war-wracked Syria, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday at his daily press conference.

In a letter sent Monday to the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat, which was obtained by AFP, Guterres said the UN had a deficit of $230 million as of the end of September.

On Tuesday, he indicated that if the world body had not taken the initiative to cut spending since the start of the year, the hole would have been even bigger in October — possibly $600 million — and could have affected last month’s General Assembly attended by world leaders.

In his statement on Tuesday, Guterres thanked the 129 member states who have paid up “and urged those who have not paid to do so urgently and in full.”

To limit expenditures from now until year’s end, the UN chief has raised the possibility of postponing conferences and meetings, limiting all but essential official travel, and reducing services.

Washington is also the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping tab.

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken a hard line on UN funding, cutting contributions and pushing for cost-saving reforms.

(With PTI inputs)