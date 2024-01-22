Home

Political leaders from the Shiv Sena National Panthers Party, and Dogra Swabhiman Party gathered in Jammu to demand the restoration of statehood, assembly elections, and extension of Article 371 to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu: Leaders of various political parties gathered for a meeting in Jammu on Monday with the purpose of demanding immediate restoration of statehood, assembly elections and extension of Article 371 to Jammu and Kashmir. Prominent political leaders from various political parties included the Shiv Sena (UBT), National Panther Party (NPP), and the Dogra Swabhiman Party (DSSP). These parties also demanded deportation of illegally settled immigrants, early return and settlement of the Kashmiri migrant pandits and regularisation of the daily wagers, as per a report by the news agency PTI.

All-Party Meet Advocates Statehood Restoration And Local Governance

This was the first time a political meeting was conducted in Jammu after the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by the Center on December 11, 2019.

NPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh told PTI that, “We have taken part in the ‘all-party meet’ organised by the Shiv Sena and Sainik Samaj Party and highlighted our demand for immediate restoration of statehood and democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Harsh Dev Singh also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of ruling Jammu and Kashmir by remote control over the past many years. He further stated that “Almost all the bureaucrats posted in J&K are from outside and do not know anything about the region as a result of which the alienation among the local populace is increasing with each passing day.”

“The democratically elected government is also an antidote against militancy, extremism and violence,” Singh said, adding his party will always remain at the forefront to safeguard the interests of the people of the Jammu region.

Key Issues Discussed In All-Party Meet

According to Manish Sahni,the president of Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu and Kashmir, the meeting was organised to discuss various ‘burning issues’ pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Jammu region. These issues included the restoration of statehood and extension of special status under Article 371 to J&K besides the holding of the assembly elections, the deportation of illegally settled immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh and the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants, said Manish Sahni.

He elaborated that the meeting also highlighted the immediate lifting of all toll plazas from the Jammu-Pathankot highway given the heavy rush of pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and the regularization of daily wagers.

Protection Of Land And Job Rights Of Locals

Vijayant Pathania, district president of DSSP, said his party advocates extending Article 371 of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir to protect the land and job rights of the local population.

Anna Durani, a social activist, said that a total of eight points were discussed in the meeting, which also included safeguarding the Dogra culture and heritage and including Punjabi in the list of official languages. She further stated that there is a need for unity and a sustained struggle to achieve the eight-point agenda.

(With inputs from agencies)

