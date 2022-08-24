Supreme Court On Freebies: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while deliberating with a PIL opposing promises of freebies by the parties during polls, said that all political parties including BJP are in favor of freebies and due to this a judicial attempt has been made to deal with it. The SC also chided the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and some of its leaders for making statements on the issue of freebies and the judicial intervention on the ground that welfare measures are for uplifting marginalized people and cannot be held as freebies.Also Read - "Why is Baba Ramdev Accusing Doctors, Allopathy?" Asks Supreme Court

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar observed during the hearing, "On this issue, I can say all political parties are on one side including BJP. Everybody wants freebies. That is the reason we made an attempt, The intention was to initiate a wider public debate on the issue and for this purpose, the setting up of the committee was mooted, the bench said, adding We have to see what is a freebie and what is welfare."

The bench said it has to balance the equity and it was not against any policy of the government or the scheme. Some said, we have no right to entertain. No right to look into the issues. See, if tomorrow, somebody comes to us and says that we are not the beneficiaries of the scheme, can we say no? We cannot deal with this. See, we have to balance it. We are not against any policy of the government. We are not against any schemes, the bench said.