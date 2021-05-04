New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his government will be providing free ration to as many as 72 lakh ration holders in Delhi for two months. He cleared that this does not mean that the lockdown in Delhi would be extended for two months. Also Read - ‘Delhi Needs 976 Tons Of Oxygen Daily’: Kejriwal Urges Centre For More Supply After SOS From Hospitals

"We have decided that all ration card holders in Delhi, around 72 lakhs in number, will be given free ration for the next 2 months. It doesn't mean that the lockdown will continue for 2 months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues," the Delhi CM said.

Arvind Kejriwal also announced that all autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi would be given Rs 5000 each by the Delhi government so that “they get a little help during this financial crisis”.