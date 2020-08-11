New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that all regular passenger and suburban train services, suspended since March when the first nationwide COVID-19 lockdown came into effect, will remain suspended till further orders. Also Read - Railways to Save 10-15% Per Annum by Procuring Via GeM, Says Piyush Goyal

It further said that the local train services in Mumbai, being run since July 1 at the request of the Maharashtra government, will, however, continue to operate.

"Regular passenger and suburban train services continue to remain suspended till further notice. 230 special trains, running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, being run on limited basis only on requisition of the state (Maharashtra) government, will continue to run", the government today said.

Notably, since May 12, the Indian Railways has been operating 15 pairs of trains-30 in total-between Delhi and other state capitals. From June 1, it started operating 200 special AC trains, taking the total number of trains currently in operating to 230.

Additionally, it has also been running ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 to transport migrant labourers stuck in different states, back to their home states.

All normal passenger, suburban and metro trains have been under suspension since March 24, when the first nationwide COVID-19 lockdown started, and are yet to resume operations.

India has reported over 22.68 lakh cases of COVID-19 thus far, with more than 53,000 cases in the last 24 hours.