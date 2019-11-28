New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the Shiv Sena pinned its hopes high on Aaditya Thackeray, the first Thackeray to contest in electoral politics. Winning Worli was comparatively easy but winning the confidence of NCP, Congress may not be easy. Not to upset the Maha Vikas Agadhi partners at the last moment, Sena is not harbouring any ambitious plan for Aaditya in the cabinet. Sending him to Delhi to invite Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sena made it straight that it wants Aaditya to handle the backstage where he will not handle any particular portfolio but will be in the thick of things.

The Congress has already ceded the deputy CM post and settled with the Speaker post. The NCP, too, didn’t coax for half of the CM post. Given this situation, the Sena might want to keep Aaditya officially away from the Cabinet. The Shiv Sena will get the post of the chief minister and 15 cabinet berths, the NCP will get the post of the deputy chief minister and 13 cabinet ranks while the Congress will get Speaker and 13 ministerial berths.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made at and around Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai whereUddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday evening. “Adequate number of police personnel will be deployed at the venue as thousands of people are expected to attend the event,” a senior Shivaji Park police station officer said.

Police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed. Drones and CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the crowd. Shivaji Park has an emotional quotient to Shiv Sena as Bal Thackeray addressed his famous Dussehra rallies here. However, the Bombay High Court has already raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park and said holding such functions at a public ground should not become a regular feature. The high court had in 2010 declared the area as a ‘silence zone’ after the PIL was filed by the NGO.

Along with Uddhav, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Chagan Bhujbal, Shiv Sena’s Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde will also take their oaths.