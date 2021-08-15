New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that all Sainik schools in the country will now be open for girls as well. At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.Also Read - From J&K's Development to Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 100th Independence Day: Here are the Top Quotes from PM Modi's Address to Nation

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that two-and-a-half years ago, the maiden experiment of admitting girls in Sainik schools was carried out in Mizoram.

“I used to get messages from lakhs of women children that they want to study in Sainik schools. Today, the government has decided that doors of every Sainik School will now be open for the girl child,” he said.

Sainik schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

The aim of establishing Sainik schools was to prepare the students from an early age for their entry into the Indian armed forces.