New Delhi: Amid the rising air pollution crisis, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Sunday decided to close all government and private schools. The government also decided to ban all construction activities till 17th November. The authorities have also advised the government & private offices to adopt work from home.

To recall, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also announced the closure of all Delhi schools starting from Monday for a week.

This came after the Supreme Court pressed the emergency button on Delhi air pollution. The Delhi government also decided to switch to work from home for 100% of the workforce starting from Monday.

Private offices will be issued an advisory to go for the ‘Work From Home’ option as much as possible, Kejriwal said. No construction activity will be allowed between November 14 and 17.