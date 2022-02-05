Pune: All schools and colleges in the Pune district will be allowed to open for the regular schedule of “full-day” from Monday (February 7), announced Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. Schools and colleges in Pune were reopened on February 1 after the COVID-19 situation in the district came under control.Also Read - Maharashtra Man Uses Wife's Aadhaar Card to Check Into Hotel With Girlfriend, Booked

However, till now, classes 1 to 8 were only allowed to run for four hours (half-day), while classes 9 to 10 were permitted to run as per the regular schedule. In the earlier order, the Deputy Chief Minister had asked schools to seek parents’ opinions regarding the reopening of the educational institution. “Consent from parents will be required to attend the school,” he had said. Also Read - Maharashtra Relaxes Covid Restrictions In 11 Districts; Pools, Theatres To Open At 50% Capacity

All schools for all classes in the Pune district are allowed to open full day (regular hours) from Monday, 7th February: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/Hqaowrz8YP — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Pawar further expressed concerns about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine for 15-17 age in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area. He said vaccines are out of stock and the new batch will arrive on Monday. “It has come to notice that vaccine stock for 15-17 age group isn’t enough in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The stock is not there even for today and tomorrow, new stock will be received by Monday. This is leading to less vaccination of this age group in this area,” said the Deputy Chief Minister

According to Pawar, reopening schools for Class 9 and above would help in increasing vaccination. For colleges, students who have received both doses of vaccines will only be allowed to attend offline classes.

Earlier in January, the Maharashtra government announced the closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases.

(With ANI inputs)