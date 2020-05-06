New Delhi: In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Ahmedabad city, the civic authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of all the shops except those providing milk and medicines for a week. Also Read - Ahmedabad Doctor Allegedly Denied COVID-19 Test Despite Showing Symptoms, Turned Out After Being Called 'Fattu'

As per the order issued by municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar, the shops will remain closed from May 7 midnight till 6 AM on May 15.

The civic authorities allowed the milk outlets and medical stores to operate, while all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed.

In another development, a team of three senior doctors from Mumbai and Delhi, including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Ahmedabad, which has recorded a higher COVID-19 death rate. However, the government has not announced the exact date of the visit by the doctors.

The development comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made a request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sending the team of highly experienced medical experts.

As per official data, at 6.1 per cent, the COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad is almost double than the national average of around 3.3 per cent. The city so far has recorded 4,425 COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths.