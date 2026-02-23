Home

News

All Tejas fighter jets grounded by Indian Air Force until inspection is complete

All Tejas fighter jets grounded by Indian Air Force until inspection is complete

No Tejas aircraft will fly until the inspection is complete.

(Photo from open sources)

New Delhi: India’s indigenous fighter jet, the LCA Tejas, overshot the runway at an airbase earlier this month after a suspected brake failure, causing significant damage to the aircraft. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has clarified that there has been no reported accident involving the LCA Tejas aircraft. HAL states that the incident in question was a minor technical incident on the ground, not during flight.

IAF temporarily grounds Tejas fleet

According to sources, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has temporarily grounded all Tejas fighter jets. The most recent incident occurred on February 7, 2026, when a Tejas light combat aircraft crashed during landing after a training flight. The pilot ejected safely. Following this incident, the Air Force has ordered an inspection of the entire Tejas fleet to identify the technical fault.

Tejas will fly only after inspection

No Tejas aircraft will fly until the inspection is complete. On October 17, 2025, the defence minister inaugurated the third production line of the LCA Mk 1A at HAL’s Nashik campus. The annual production capacity of the LCA Mk 1A has reached 24 aircraft. The American company General Electric (GE) is supplying engines for the LCA Tejas to India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This agreement between the American company General Electric and HAL concerns the engines for India’s indigenous fighter jet.

Crash during Dubai Air Show

Previous Tejas fighter planes have crashed in Jaisalmer in March 2024 and during the Dubai Air Show in November 2025. This Indian fighter aircraft crashed in an unfortunate accident at the Dubai Air Show 2025. Following the accident, HAL issued an official clarification letter, clarifying that the incident was a single incident that occurred under completely extraordinary circumstances. The plane caught fire as it crashed, and a plume of black smoke was seen over the airport. According to the Air Force, the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, died in the accident.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tejas engine hails in Jaisalmer

In 2024, a Tejas fighter jet crashed two kilometers from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. During the ongoing Bharat Shakti exercise in Pokhran, the Tejas crashed in March 2024 and landed on a Bhil community hostel in Jawahar Nagar, near the city. The accident was caused by engine failure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.