Mumbai: Incessant rains in the city have caused massive disruptions in the local trains as all the lines are facing difficulties in running smoothly.

Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up. Suburban services running cautiously on Down fast, Up & Down slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.

Trains are running on Up and Down Fast Lines between Churchgate – Mumbai Central and traffic on slow lines expected to be started soon.

Restoration work on slow lines at Marine Lines is in full swing after bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on OHE due to heavy winds. Trains on both the fast lines working between Churchgate-Mumbai Central. Restoration of slow lines at Marine Lines expected soon. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/UWk1OdvT3f — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

Due to heavy winds, the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work in full swing and traffic expected to be started soon.

In spite of heavy rains, no water logging or disruption on Mumbai suburban section between Churchgate – Virar. Trains are running normally as of now.