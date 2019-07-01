Mumbai: Incessant rains in the city have caused massive disruptions in the local trains as all the lines are facing difficulties in running smoothly.
- Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up. Suburban services running cautiously on Down fast, Up & Down slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.
- Trains are running on Up and Down Fast Lines between Churchgate – Mumbai Central and traffic on slow lines expected to be started soon.
- Due to heavy winds, the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work in full swing and traffic expected to be started soon.
In spite of heavy rains, no water logging or disruption on Mumbai suburban section between Churchgate – Virar. Trains are running normally as of now.