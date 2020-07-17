New Delhi: In a surprising move last night, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot-sacked by his party as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state unit chief-reached out to senior leader P Chidambaram in a phone conversation in which the veteran leader reportedly told him that if he comes back, ‘his rebellion will be forgotten’. Also Read - Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: All Eyes on Rajasthan HC as Hearing Resumes at 1 PM Today | 5 Points

Interestingly, the development took place on a day Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp moved the Rajasthan High Court against disqualification notices served to them by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker. The court will take up the pleas at 1 PM today after deferring the hearing last evening.

It was with regards to legal advice in this case that Pilot called up the former Union Minister.

Confirming to various news channels that talks between them had indeed taken place, Chidambaram said, “We spoke during the day. I just reiterated that the leadership had publicly invited him to meet with it and all issues can be discussed. I advised him to seize the opportunity”.

Notably, even as it has taken action against Pilot, the Congress, since the beginning of the crisis, has repeatedly said that the party’s doors are always open for him and that ‘issues within a family should be discussed only within the family itself’.

Channels also quoted Chidambaram as saying that the rebellion by him and his camp will be a ‘closed chapter’ and that the ongoing case against him will be a mere ‘technicality’.

Besides Chidambaram, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, has spoken to Pilot multiple times. Rahul Gandhi, however, is yet to reach out directly to Pilot, but is said to be keen on retaining him after losing Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Madhya Pradesh to the BJP in March.