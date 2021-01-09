New Delhi: Led by captain Zoya Agarwal, an all-women pilot team of national carrier Air India is set to create history by flying over the North Pole from San Francisco to Bengaluru, covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometres. Though Air India pilots have flown over polar route earlier also, it is for the first time a team women pilots will fly over the North Pole. Also Read - San Francisco Welcomes First Non-stop Air India Flights to Bengaluru

The flight, AI 176, leave San Francisco at 2030 hrs (local time) on January 9 and arrive at Bengaluru at 0345 hrs (local time) on January 11. This is said to be the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by the national carrier or any other airline in India. Also Read - Air India Opens Bookings For India-UK International Flights | SOPs, Schedule And Route Details Here

Aviation experts believe that flying over the North Pole is extremely technical and requires skill and experience. “Flying through the North Pole is very challenging and airline companies send their best and experienced pilots on this route. This time Air India has given responsibilities to a woman captain for the journey from San Fransico to Bengaluru via polar route,” an Air India official said.

Zoya is an ace pilot with an experience of more than 8,000 flying hours. The longest flight over the North Pole will be another feather in her cap as she was the youngest woman pilot to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013.

Narrating her experience, she said,”Most people in the world will not see the North Pole or even its map in their lifetime. I feel truly feel privileged and humbled by the trust posed in me by the civil aviation ministry and our flag carrier. It is a golden opportunity to command a Boeing 777 inaugural SFO-BLR, one of the world’s longest flight over the North Pole.”

“I am extremely proud to have with me experienced women team comprising Captains Thanmai Papagari, Akanksha Sonawane and Shivani Manhas. This is the first time an all-women pilots team will fly over the North Pole and create a history of sorts. It’s indeed a dream come true for any professional pilot,” Zoya told ANI.