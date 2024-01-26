All-Women Tri-Service Contingent To Women Pilots: India All Set to Showcase Nari Shakti at Republic Day Parade Today

Republic Day Parade 2024: This year’s major highlight is 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and Nari Shakti that will dominate the themes of the 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.

New Delhi: India is celebrating 75th Republic Day parade at the majestic Kartavya Path in the national capital with an enthralling showcase of its military strength and rich cultural heritage on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence. The parade will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

This year’s major highlight is ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess and Nari Shakti that will dominate the themes of the 90-minute parade.

Nari Shakti At Republic Day Parade

Interestingly for the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will be marching down the Kartavya Path and also the women pilots will enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force’s fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

100 Women Artists To Play Indian Musical Instruments

The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by these women artists.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation’s defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising of mechanised columns state of the art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in diversity of the nation.

13,000 Special Guests To Attend Event

Based on the twin themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, this year’s parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests – an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Republic Day 2024: Check Full Schedule

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

After this President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment which have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents will arrive in the ‘traditional buggy’, a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years, the Defence Ministry said.

The National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

(With inputs from ANI)

