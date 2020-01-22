New Delhi: The Patparganj Assembly constituency of East Delhi will witness an interesting contest in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 as deputy chief minister and Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia will be challenged by two first-times: BJP’s Ravi Negi and Congress’s Laxman Rawat. In both 2013 and 2015, Sisodia won with a comfortable margin.

IP Extension Patparganj, West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Mandawali, Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Acharya Niketan, East Vinod Nagar, Kalyanvas, Khichripur Village, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Shashi Garden, Patparganj Village, Pandav Nagar are the area fall under this assembly constituency. Power cut and water supply used to be the primary issues in the constituency

In 2015, BJP’s Vinod Kumar Binny stood against Sisodia. In 2013, BJP had fielded Nakul Bhardwaj. BJP’s Ravi Negi is a businessman who has declared an income of nearly Rs 5.94 lakh. His wife Renu Negi is a civil contractor.

From 1998 to 2013, Congress continued its winning streak in Patparganj. The BJP last won the seat in 1993. While the results look predictable, both Negi and Rawat will hog the limelight for contesting against Manish Sisodia.