New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is reported to have been placed under house arrest along with other mainstream leaders of the state.
The National Conference Vice President took to Twitter to break the news himself. His tweet read, “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.”
Soon after PDP chief and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti too took to the social networking site and wrote in support:
Meanwhile, internet services have been partially shut in Kashmir and Section 144 imposed in several areas of the Valley.
Earlier in the day, an all-party meet was convened at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah’s residence following which he and Mufti gave a joint statement urging Indian and Pakistan governments to not escalate tensions in the Valley.
Addressing the press conference, Farooq Abdullah had said, ” appeal to both the countries, India & Pakistan not to take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries.”
He added that it was unanimously decided that all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever.
