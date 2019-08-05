New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is reported to have been placed under house arrest along with other mainstream leaders of the state.

The National Conference Vice President took to Twitter to break the news himself. His tweet read, “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.”

To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Soon after PDP chief and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti too took to the social networking site and wrote in support:

In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Meanwhile, internet services have been partially shut in Kashmir and Section 144 imposed in several areas of the Valley.

Earlier in the day, an all-party meet was convened at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah’s residence following which he and Mufti gave a joint statement urging Indian and Pakistan governments to not escalate tensions in the Valley.

Addressing the press conference, Farooq Abdullah had said, ” appeal to both the countries, India & Pakistan not to take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries.”

He added that it was unanimously decided that all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever.

This is a breaking story