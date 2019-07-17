The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

The counsel for Yadav told the court, which was hearing his election petition, that his client was not given an opportunity to be heard by election authorities before his nomination papers for the Varanasi seat were rejected.

Yadav’s nomination papers were rejected by the District Returning Officer of Varanasi on May 1, 2019 following his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked from the BSF for either corruption or disloyalty.

In the election petition, Yadav alleged that his nomination paper was wrongly rejected by the Returning Officer of Varanasi and requested the court to declare null and void Modi’s election as a member of Parliament from Varanasi seat.

Appearing on behalf of Yadav, senior advocate Dharmendra argued that the petitioner was not given an opportunity to be heard before rejection of his nomination paper. He also filed an application for some amendment in the petition which was allowed by the court.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the court fixed July 19 for the next hearing.

With Inputs From PTI