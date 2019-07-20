New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in connection with a petition challenging his election from Varanasi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The plea was filed by former Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who had claimed that his nomination papers against PM Modi in Varanasi was wrongly cancelled in May.

Yadav was fielded as a candidate for the Samajwadi Party (SP) but his nomination was rejected by the Election Commission (EC) as he failed to submit a certificate verifying that he was not sacked by the forces.

In his petition, Yadav alleged that his nomination paper was wrongly rejected by the Returning Officer of Varanasi and requested the court to declare null and void Modi’s election as a member of Parliament (MP) from Varanasi.

Yadav was dismissed from the Border Security Force in 2017 after his video complaining about the food given to security personnel went viral on social media.

The court led by Justice MK Gupta has fixed the matter for hearing on August 21, 2019.