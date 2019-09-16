New Delhi: In a big jolt to the Yogi Adityanath administration, the Allahabad High Court on Monday stayed the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to include 17 Other Backward Castes (OBC) in the Scheduled Castes (SC) list.

Earlier this year in June, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had issued a directive to include 17 OBCs — Nishad, Bind, Mallah, Kewat, Kashyap, Bhar, Dhivar, Batham, Machua, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Kahar, Kumhar, Dhimar, Manjhi, Turaha and Gaudia in the Scheduled Caste list. The directive was aimed at luring the communities ahead of by-elections to 12 Assembly seats.

BSP supremo Mayawati had attacked the state government’s decision saying, “It is a big fraud. The members of these 17 castes will neither be able to receive benefits under 27% quota of the OBC.”

“They won’t receive the benefits of belonging to SC as no state govt can put them in or remove them from any of the categories through its orders,” she added.

The Centre had also declared as ‘unconstitutional’ the decision to issue Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates to 17 OBCs in the state. Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot had stated that he will ensure that the UP government adheres to the Centre’s order and takes back its decision to issue the certificates, which has been declared invalid.