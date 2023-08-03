Home

Allahabad HC Allows ASI To Conduct Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque Complex, Dismisses Muslim Side’s Plea

The Allahabad high court on Thursday ruled that the ASI survey on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi will continue. The Muslim side's plea that the survey may damage the structure has been dismissed by the high court.

Gyanvapi survey allowed by Allahabad high court, | Photo: ANI

Varanasi: The Allahabad high court on Thursday ruled that the ASI survey on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi will continue. The Muslim side’s plea that the survey may damage the structure has been dismissed by the high court. The survey will be done in the terms of the ASI’s affidavit, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side said after the Allahabad high court’s major verdict.

Allahabad High Court allows the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ONYJhAipeJ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

What Happened In Recent Days

Earlier On July 21, a court in Varanasi directed the ASI to conduct a survey to find out whether the mosque was actually built on the site of a temple.

Following the court’s order, an ASI team began the survey on July 24, but was halted by the Supreme Court which ordered “some breathing time” to appeal a district court order.

The Gyanvapi case began when a group of women approached the court in Varanasi, claiming that a temple used to exist at the site. In response, the court ordered a video survey of the complex. During the survey, a dispute arose over a structure, with the Hindu side asserting it was a shilling, while the mosque management committee contended it was part of a fountain in the wazukhana.

No Damage To The Mosque Structure

The ASI assured the court that there will be no damage to the structure during the survey. The Allahabad HC also underlined that the condition of the structure must be upheld. The court stated the ASI must ensure that no damage is caused to the structure. The ASI told the court that it has the technical capabilities to do the survey without causing structural damage.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Recent Statement On Gyanvapi

“If we call it Gyanvapi mosque, there will be a problem. Whoever has eyes can see that there was a temple. What is a trishul doing inside a mosque? What is a jyotirlinga doing there? The walls are screaming that it is a temple. And a proposal should come from the Muslim society that there has been a historical mistake,” Yogi Adityanath said.

