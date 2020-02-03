New Delhi: In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student.

Chinmayanand was arrested in Shahjahanpur in September last year after a 23-year-old law student accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail.

Allahabad High Court grants bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. pic.twitter.com/MiQTXrrs5L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2020

The victim, who was also accused of extortion attempts with three of her companion, had been arrested after Chinmayanand on September 25. However, in December 2019, the victim was granted bail in the case.

Prior to the hearing of the case, the father of the victim had said that they have faith in the judicial system and will see this case through.

The whole episode came to limelight after the law student posted a video clip in which she claimed that Chinmayanand had been sexually harassing her. Just one day later, the victim went missing and was traced in Rajasthan four days later.

The woman was arrested on September 25, in connection with an extortion case filed based on Chinmayanand’s complaint alleging that she, along with three of her friends, demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

As per updates, Chinmayanand had alleged that they threatened to make public some purported videos of him getting a massage from the law student.

The victim, on the other hand, had also alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year.