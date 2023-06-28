Home

‘Why Is Tolerance Of Hindus Being Tested?’: 5 Things Allahabad HC Said To Adipurush Makers

The bench noted as to how Lord Hanuman, Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Sita Maa were depicted as if they were nothing.

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the makers of the movie Adipurush for portraying religious characters including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman in an objectionable manner, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday observed as to why the tolerance level of a particular religion was being put to the test by them. The court had asked the makers if they consider their countrymen to be ‘brainless’. The bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh quoted by Live Law as making orally remarked while noting that the CBFC should have done something while granting certificate in the matter.

Here are the top 5 quotes made by Allahabad High Court

The bench said, “The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about religion, the believers of which did not create any law and order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well.” The court asked “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?” “The nature of dialogues in the film is a big issue. Ramayana is a paragon for us. People read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home.” It further added that films shouldn’t be allowed to touch a few things. “Agar hum log ispar bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu (tolerant) hain to kya uska test liya jayega? (If we close our eyes on this issue too, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, will it be put to test as well?),” the bench remarked. The bench noted as to how Lord Hanuman, Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Sita Maa were depicted as if they were nothing. Regarding the argument of the respondents that a disclaimer had been added in the film, the bench said thus: “Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen, and youth to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, Lanka and then say it is not Ramayana?” After the Deputy Solicitor General of India informed the bench that certain objectionable dialogues of the movie have been changed, the bench responded by saying, “That alone won’t work. What will you do with the scenes? Seek instructions, then we will definitely do whatever we want to do…In case the exhibition of the movie is stopped, then the people whose feelings have been hurt, will get relief.”

The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing. The petition was filed by advocate Kuldeep Tiwari.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for today. Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film.

Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are Marega bete’, ‘Bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘Jalegi tere baap ki’.The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the mythical hydra-headed demon king in the epic. n the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ revamped the dialogues.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.