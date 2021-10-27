Aryan Khan Drug Case: Soon after appearing before the NCB in extortion case, Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said that the allegations levelled against him have no truth in it and are completely false. “All the allegations levelled against me are false,” Sameer Wankhede said after appearing before a 5-member team of the agency in Mumbai.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case LIVE Updates: 'No Medical Test' Was Done, No Conspiracy Here - Lawyer Amit Desai Argues Against NCB

Earlier in the day, the NCB's Deputy Director General (DDG)-northern region Gyaneshwar Singh said they have started recording the statement of the agency's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede in connection with the departmental vigilance into allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

All the allegations levelled against me are false: NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after appearing before a 5-member team of the agency in Mumbai https://t.co/0kBfKrX5mN pic.twitter.com/8wWC8U4cdD — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

The NCB had formed a five-member vigilance probe team in this regard and the team had landed in Mumbai in the morning. The team in Mumbai started its probe and collected some documents and recordings from the Narcotic Control Bureau’s (NCB) office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

“We have started recording the statement of Wankhede. It is a sensitive inquiry and it is not possible to share real-time information related to the probe,” he said and added “We have started our investigation and are calling witnesses to record their statements,” he added.

It must be noted that the NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness, Prabhakar Sail, in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, to let off Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The inquiry is being conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, who is also the chief vigilance officer of the federal anti-narcotics agency.