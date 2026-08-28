Alliance Air flight’s tyre bursts on landing at Bilaspur airport, passengers evacuated

The aircraft was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members. No one was injured in the incident.

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Alliance Air flight headed to Bilapur Airport suffered a busted tyre.

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur Airport, officials said on Friday. The flight was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members, with no injuries or casualties reported.

According to officials, the aircraft’s left-side tyre developed a problem as it landed at Bilaspur Airport at around 11 am. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air and taken from the runway to the terminal building.

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The aircraft remained at the airport following the incident, and the airline subsequently cancelled its scheduled onward flight from Bilaspur. Officials have not yet determined what caused the tyre failure. More details about the aircraft are awaited, while airport and airline teams are likely to inspect it before allowing further operations.

Bomb threat letter found aboard IndiGo flight

A bomb threat letter found aboard an IndiGo flight that was arriving from Lucknow triggered a security scare at Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday, officials said. The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-231, which landed safely at Terminal 1 of the airport this morning, they added.

The cabin crew found the threat letter while the aircraft was airborne and on the final leg of the journey. The pilot was immediately alerted and he subsequently informed Air Traffic Control (ATC). Following standard security protocols, the aircraft was moved to a designated isolation area after landing, and all passengers were deboarded.

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CISF personnel, airport police and bomb detection teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, carried out an intensive search of the aircraft and baggage, officials said. Security checks found no suspicious objects or explosive material, and the threat was subsequently declared a hoax, they said, adding aircraft has been cleared to resume operations.