New Delhi: A day after saying that he had rejected the offer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work with the BJP in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that an alliance with the Shiv Sena was not difficult as compared to a tie-up with the BJP.

He also stated that his nephew Ajit Pawar had rebelled against him and his party as he was not so happy about the way the talks were going on with the Congress in Maharashtra.

The chief architect of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance, Sharad Pawar said there is a perfect understanding among the three ideologically diverse allies. He also expressed hope that the present alliance government led by Uddhav Thackeray will complete its term and there will be no problem in the middle of the term.

On Monday, he had said that he rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to ‘work together’ with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. He added that the offer was made to him during a meeting between the two leaders last month.

“PM Modi offered that the two of us should work together. However, I told him clearly that while our relations are good and will continue to be like that, it won’t be possible to work together to form the government in the state,” Sharad Pawar had told a news channel.

He had also revealed that he had received another offer to make Supriya a minister in the central government.

Talking about his nephew Ajit Pawar’s support to Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar said he had ‘warned’ him of the consequences if he ever supports the BJP. He said that not making Ajit take oath on November 28 was a conscious decision of his party.

In a surprising early morning development on November 23, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy after the latter extended support to the former.

“But he (Ajit) realised that it was not the correct decision and that is why he came early morning the next day, saw me and just withdrew from all this,” Pawar said.

(With inputs from PTI)