New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between Ramdev and allopathic doctors, the yoga guru has shared an old video of Aamir Khan's television show 'Satyamev Jayate' where a guest named Dr. Samit Sharma was seen explaining the price difference between generic and branded medicines. Posting the video clip on micro-blogging site Twitter, Ramdev has dared 'medical mafias' to sue and protest against the actor if they can.

"The original price of medicines is low. But we have to pay 10-50% extra when we buy those medicines from the market. In India, over 40 crore people fail to afford two square meals a day. Can they buy those overpriced medicines?" Dr Sharma can be heard saying in the video.

Reacting to this, Aamir Khan said, "This (High price) is the reason many people remain deprived of medicines."

Notably, Ramdev had sparked an uproar after purportedly calling allopathy a “stupid science”. This led the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to demand that the Union Health Ministry take action against him, but Patanjali denied the allegations against him, saying that he was only reading a “forwarded WhatsApp message”.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had asked Ramdev to withdraw his statement as it was an insult to doctors working on the Covid frontlines.

Earlier last week, a 140-second clip had gone viral wherein Ramdev can be heard saying that “lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for Covid-19”.

Following the controversy, Ramdev also wrote an open letter on social media asking the IMA if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes. In the letter shared on his official Twitter handle, he posed 25 questions to the IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for Covid-19.