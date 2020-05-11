New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen all economic zones in the national capital, except for containment zones. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Denies Being Arrested For Violating Lockdown Protocols, Says She Was Watching Movies Last Night

The Delhi CM made the request during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states, earlier this afternoon.

With newer clusters of coronavirus being reported across, a fresh round of consultation was held to decide ways of easing the lockdown and strengthening economic activities in a calibrated manner.

The government has already demanded from the Centre that all 11 districts of Delhi be not treated as ‘red zones’ so that more economic activities are allowed in the national capital, sources told PTI.

Currently, the Union Health Ministry has classified the entire national capital which has 11 districts and 272 wards, as the red zone.

Meanwhile, several chief ministers including Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed on the importance of the hassle-free inter-state movement of raw materials and people, for boosting the manufacturing sector. Jagan Reddy pointed out that despite relaxation on the transport of goods, transporters are facing hurdles in many states across the country.

PM Modi, during his video conference with chief ministers, said that India will have to devise and implement a “balanced strategy” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages.

Appreciating the role played by the states in the fight against the pandemic, Modi said the entire world is of the view that India has been able to successfully protect itself from the pandemic.

