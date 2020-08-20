New Delhi: A day after the Union Government finally permitted hotels to resume operations in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday wrote to the Excise Department seeking permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs to license holders. Also Read - 2nd Sero Survey: 29% Delhi Population Has Antibodies Against COVID But no Herd Immunity Yet, Says Satyendar Jain

“Several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rules at the table in the restaurants & clubs and in the hotel rooms,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote the Excise Commissioner. Also Read - Hotels, Weekly Markets Allowed to Reopen in Delhi; Gyms to Remain Shut

“Considering the revenue implications,” he said, the Excise department must “issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants & clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms.” Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Lashes Delhi, IMD Predicts Thunderstorm in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon in 2 Hours

Notably, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday approved the reopening of hotels and weekly markets in Delhi after more than four months of complete shut down. However, gymnasiums are to remain closed for the time being.

Restaurants have already resumed functioning in the national capital with social distancing and safety protocols to revive from the financial losses faced during lockdown.

The Delhi government had sought the reopening of hotels and weekly markets as part of Centre’s Unlock 3 guidelines in early August citing that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi had improved drastically. However, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had refused the proposal of the AAP dispensation saying that the capital was still in a ‘delicate’ situation.