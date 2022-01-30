Dehradun: Almora is an assembly constituency that comes under the Almora district in the northern region of Uttarakhand and falls under the Almora Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, this constituency was won by BJP’s Raghunath Singh Chauhan, who won the seat by defeating Manoj Tiwari from the Indian National Congress with a margin of 5379 votes. And, earlier during the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2012, Congress’ Manoj Tiwari won by defeating Raghunath Singh Chauhan by a margin of 1181 votes. Almora Assembly Constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).Also Read - Budget Session of Parliament Begins Tomorrow Ahead of Assembly Elections in 5 States | Key Points to Know

Key Candidates of Almora Assembly Constituency

Manoj Tiwari from Congress

Kailash Sharma from BJP

Amit Joshi from AAP

With the fear of disgruntled aspirants in the state playing spoilsport against the official candidates looming large, both the Congress and the BJP had intensified their efforts to suppress the rebellion within the party ranks. Intensifying its efforts, the BJP decided to choose Kailash Sharma instead of Raghunath Singh Chauhan from the Almora seat. Reacting to this, Almora BJP MLA and deputy speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan had threatened to quit the party and contest as an independent candidate. However, after talks with senior leaders, he said he had changed his stand. "I have been associated with the BJP for the last 40 years and will campaign for the party," he said.

About Almora Assembly Constituency

Ajay Tamta (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Almora (SC) and Raghunath Singh Chauhan (BJP) is the present MLA of Almora Legislative Assembly. As per the estimates of the 2011 census, out of a total of 115291 population, 64.72% is rural and 35.28% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 24.26 and 0.65, respectively out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 90764 electorates and 144 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 53.99% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 58.86% in the 2017 assembly election. The BJP, the BSP, the INC and the SP got 50.93%, 3.18%, 40.57% and 0.14% votes respectively in 2017 while 58.29%, 1.27%, 36.78% and -% in 2019 respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Ajay Tamta won from Almora Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 232986 votes by defeating Pradeep Tamta from the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates regarding this constituency.

