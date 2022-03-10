Almora Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Almora Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. In 2017, this constituency was won by BJP’s Raghunath Singh Chauhan, who won the seat by defeating Manoj Tiwari from the Indian National Congress with a margin of 5379 votes. In this Assembly Election, the key candidates from this constituency were — Congress’ Manoj Tiwari from Congress, BJP’s Kailash Sharma, AAP’s Amit Joshi.Also Read - Roorkee Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Almora