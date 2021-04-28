New Delhi: At a time when several states across the country have imposed lockdown-like restrictions to break the chain of the virus, a central-level proposal has been drawn up to impose complete lockdown in highly sensitive districts with exemptions for a set of defined essential services. As per a report by Times of India, the complete lockdown will be imposed in around 150 districts with Covid-19 positivity rate of over 15% as health systems in these areas are seen to be under stress due to the pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates 28 April 2021: US to Send 60 Million Vaccine Doses to India, Other Nations

The report further stated that the measures were recommended by the Union health ministry at a high-level meeting on Tuesday but a final decision will be taken by the Centre in consultation with state governments. However, the Central-level proposal may be further refined, but the urgent need to tackle the spread in high caseload-high positivity districts was underlined by the ministry. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Registration For All Adults Begins Today on CoWin App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

“Our analysis suggests stringent lockdown measures in districts with very high positivity rate are essential to break the chain of transmission over the next few weeks,” a senior official told TOI. Also Read - 14-day Total Lockdown Begins in Karnataka as Covid Situation Turns Grim | Full LIST of Restrictions Here

The development comes after the Central government on Sunday advised state governments to impose stringent containment and lockdown measures in districts reporting either more than 10 per cent positivity rate over the last one week or more than 60 per cent occupancy of beds supported by oxygen or in ICU.

Issuing warning to states that the existing infrastructure may not be able to cope with the ongoing surge, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday that there was an urgent need for states to consider strict COVID management and control measures in surge areas to break the chain of transmission.

Over the past few weeks, India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases daily. On Monday, 3.23 lakh new cases were recorded from across the country with Maharashtra logging the highest daily new cases at 48,700, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 33,551 and Karnataka with 29,744.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 3,23,144 fresh cases, pushing total tally to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll mounted to 1,97,894 with 2,771 new fatalities.

However, there has been a slight dip in the daily cases as compared to the number of new infections reported in the past few days. The active case count has increased to 28,82,204 comprising 16.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, from 82.62 per cent reported on Monday.