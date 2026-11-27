Along Pakistan Border? India to deploy Russia’s fifth s-400 air defence system by month – What is the reason?

India is preparing to deploy its fifth Russian-made S-400 air defence system along the Pakistan border by February 2027 to strengthen aerial security amid growing regional military developments.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/along-pakistan-border-india-deploy-russias-fifth-s-400-air-defence-system-month-what-is-reason-indian-army-brahmos-agni-naag-prithvi-missiles-trishul-8548527/ Copy

Along Pakistan Border? India to deploy Russia’s fifth s-400 air defence system by month – What is the reason? | image; ai

India Set To Deploy Fifth S-400 Along Pakistan Border: Amid several strategic developments, including the United States providing upgrades to F-16 fighters, China and Turkey supplying hardware and funding from Saudi Arabia for Pakistan military capabilities, India is planning to strengthen its western border by deploying ‘Made in Russia’ fifth S-400 air defence system. The air defence system will guard Jammu and Kashmir’s border 740km Line of Control (LoC), which spans around 740km, Hindustan Times reported, citing two top officials.

Notably, three S-400 long-range systems are already guarding Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat to counter aerial threats. The fourth air defence system is deployed in Assam to protect around 1126km long Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.