New Delhi: Hours after the Maharashtra government was urged to use private vehicles to ferry migrant workers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that his government may allow migrant workers to return home in private transport also. An announcement to this effect was made by Kumar on Sunday during a video conference with BJP legislators and government officials.

The statement from the chief minister came after the legislators during a meeting pressed him on the issue of facilitating the return of migrant workers stranded in different states.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar also accepted the demand to form a coordination committee at the district level to monitor COVID-19 relief work in different constituencies.

The development comes after the centre urged all states to permit the operation of more special trains for stranded workers so that they can reach home in the next three-four days itself.

Senior railway officials said that the national transporter has a capacity to run around 300 trains per day ferrying around 20 lakh migrants in a maximum of five days, while it has operated 366 such ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 and carried around four lakh migrants to their states.

Despite the Centre allowing special trains for stranded migrants who wish to return to their native places, the sheer numbers are overwhelming and many of them are taking the unofficial route of private vehicles or are trekking for hundreds of kilometres in the summer heat.

At least six migrant labourer were killed and 14 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Saturday night.

In another development, police in Delhi detected nearly 100 migrants hiding inside two trucks in a desperate bid to reach home in Bihar, and arrested the drivers.

The Indian railways said that out of these 287 trains, 127 terminated in Uttar Pradesh, 87 in Bihar, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 20 in Odisha, 16 in Jharkhand, four in Rajasthan, three in Maharashtra, two each in Telangana and West Bengal, and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.