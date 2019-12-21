New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly received a pay hike and will receive an annual take-home salary of USD 2 million, stated a report. This is a significant rise when compared to his earlier annual take-home pay of USD 6,50,000.

As per Alphabet’s filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Pichai is also entitled to receive USD 120 million in time-based stock options, added the report.

It must be noted that Pichai was recently appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. Ever since he took the broader role as Alphabet’s CEO, he was reported to be facing a lot of challenges including employee ‘dissent’.