New Delhi: A day after his arrest, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Tuesday sent to 4-day police custody. He was arrested on Monday night for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. Earlier in the day, he was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court, after expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.Also Read - Sonia Gandhi's Personal Assistant Booked For Rape In Delhi

Seeking custody for five days, the police had earlier in the day argued that he is a “serial offender” and needed to interrogated in other similar cases too. Also Read - Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair Sent To One-Day Police Remand For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

The court said that considering that mobile phone/laptop used by the accused, for posting a tweet in ques is to be recovered at his instance from his Bengaluru residence and that he remained non-cooperative and disclosure statement on record, 4 days PC remand granted since he’s to be taken to Bengaluru. Also Read - Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel to be Closed on Sundays | Here's Why

Delhi Police gets 4-day remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. He was arrested y'day for allegedly hurting religious sentiments & promoting enmity He was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate,Patiala House Court after expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation pic.twitter.com/BeD2PS40g1 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

On the other hand, Zubair’s lawyer, however, told the court that his tweet from March 2018 is merely an image from a 1983 movie cleared by the censor board.

Referring to Zubair being a Muslim and a journalist, the lawyer said that many have tweeted the same, the only difference between those handles and his is faith, name and profession.

After his arrest on Monday, Mohammed Zubair was sent to an one-day police custody by a court here.

“We had moved an application for one-day police custody remand and after considering all the facts and merits of the case, the court granted it,” a senior Delhi Police officer told IANS.

He said that the counsel for the accused moved application for grant of bail, however, the same was heard at length and after not finding the merits, the bail was ultimately declined.

Earlier this month, the police was alerted by a Twitter handle that Zubair had earlier made an objectionable tweet and his followers on social media entities had amplified and created a series of debates and hate mongering in the thread.

“He was examined in this separate case under sections 153A (doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC and his role was found objectionable,” the official said.