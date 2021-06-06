Bengaluru: Breaking his silence over the rumours of a leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted that he will continue in the top post as long as the Delhi high command has confidence in him. “The day they will say they don’t want me, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state. I’m in no confusion. They (high command) have given me an opportunity, I’m trying beyond my strength to utilise the opportunity for good. Rest is left for the high command,” Yediyurappa said in response to a question on attempts to replace him. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: COVID Task Force Members Suggest BS Yediyurappa Govt to Follow Singapore Model to Unlock State

When asked about 'alternate leadership', the 78-year-old chief minister asserted, "I will not criticise anyone. I won't agree that there is no alternate person. There will always be alternate persons in the state and the country, so I won't agree that there are no alternate persons in Karnataka, but until the high command has confidence in me I will continue as the Chief Minister."

This is the first time that the Lingayat strongman has spoken in detail over the issue of leadership change and regarding an alternate leader to replace him in the state BJP, ever since speculations began in this regard. The recent visit by state Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad to Delhi, reportedly with an intention to meet the high command and express the feelings of some legislators against Yediyurappa’s style of functioning and request them to rein in the Chief Minister, had given credibility to such speculation.

However, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi had ruled out leadership change and had said that Yediyurappa will complete the term.

Several legislators considered close to the Chief Minister too had rallied around him questioning the need for such a change and asserted that the veteran leader will complete the term and will even lead the party during the next polls two years away. Yediyurappa’s son and state BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra had recently visited Delhi and met top party leaders including national President J P Nadda and had reportedly requested to rein in dissidents.

Leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath, have been embarrassing the government with their statements, Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar recently got added to the list.

Earlier too there has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka considering Yediyurappa’s advancing age. Notably, there is an unwritten rule in the BJP that leaders above 75 years should not hold ministerial positions.

(With PTI Inputs)